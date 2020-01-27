MP urges reducing level of diplomatic ties with UK

He made the remarks in today’s open session of the Parliament, adding “it is necessary for a double-urgency bill to be put atop agenda in the Parliament for downgrading political ties with the British government as soon as possible.”

The bill must be prioritized over Parliament's review of the next year's budget bill, the MP said, adding that the UK "does whatever it wants against the Islamic Republic."

On Jan. 9, Iranian lawmakers submitted a bill to the Parliament calling for downgrading diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom.

The call came in response to the British ambassador’s participation in an illegal anti-government gathering in Tehran on January 11.

The move was strongly condemned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry as a clear act of interference in the country’s domestic affairs.

The MP then called on officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be mindful of what they say, "because the enemies twist their words to suit their own objectives."

