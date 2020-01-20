People gather in front of Iranian Parliament to ask expulsion of UK envoy

Following the unlawful presence of British ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire in an illegal protest in downtown Tehran, a crowd of Iranian people gathered in front of the Parliament on Monday afternoon, called for the expulsion of UK envoy from the country, as well as the closure of the British Embassy in Iran.

UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was briefly detained during a protest in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran on Jan. 11 when he was attending an illegal gathering.

He was also summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry for “unconventional behavior” inconsistent with his diplomatic status and being present in an “illegal gathering”.

He was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in unlawful gatherings is not in line with their responsibilities as a political representative of their country and it is contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

