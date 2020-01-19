German FM criticizes US pressure on Iran

The head of German diplomacy expressed his opinion on the "Iranian issue" in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, published on Sunday, January 19, according to DW.

"In any case, the threats and the aggravation of military conflicts also did not bring anything. We want to prevent a large-scale fire in the Middle East. The EU relies on diplomacy instead of escalation," – Maas said.

He condemned Washington for unilaterally withdrawing from a nuclear deal and using maximum pressure on Tehran.

The German Foreign Minister is convinced of the need to maintain a dialogue with Tehran, which, among other things, must be required to respect human rights in relation to its own citizens.

MNA/PR