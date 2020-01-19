  1. Politics
German FM criticizes US pressure on Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas negatively perceives the US approach to Iran, believing that the policy of threats will not bring the desired result.

The head of German diplomacy expressed his opinion on the "Iranian issue" in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, published on Sunday, January 19, according to DW.

"In any case, the threats and the aggravation of military conflicts also did not bring anything. We want to prevent a large-scale fire in the Middle East. The EU relies on diplomacy instead of escalation," – Maas said.

He condemned Washington for unilaterally withdrawing from a nuclear deal and using maximum pressure on Tehran.

The German Foreign Minister is convinced of the need to maintain a dialogue with Tehran, which, among other things, must be required to respect human rights in relation to its own citizens.

