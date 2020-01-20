China to support all proposals that help to preserve JCPOA

“The JCPOA endorsed and adopted by the UN Security Council, is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy, an important pillar for the international non-proliferation system and peace and stability in the Middle East, and a significant part of the international order based on international law. It should be upheld and implemented,” Geng Shuang said in his regular press conference on Monday.

“Under the current circumstances, we call on all parties to the JCPOA to remain calm and restrained, resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations under the JCPOA Joint Commission, and take concrete measures to restore the balance between rights and obligations in the JCPOA,” he added.

“As comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era and staunch supporters of the JCPOA, China and Russia have been in close communication with each other on the Iranian nuclear issue. China supports all proposals that will help ameliorate the current situation and preserve the JCPOA,” Shuang said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested holding a meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the level of political directors of the deal's remaining participants' in order to understand the future fate of the agreement.

MNA/PR