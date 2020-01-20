Head of Iran-France Parliamentary Friendship Group defends JCPOA

“Despite all obstacles, you can rely on delegates of La République En Marche (LaREM ) and many others to defend JCPOA, wrote Head of Iran-France Parliamentary Friendship Group in the French National Assembly Anne Genetet in a tweet, adding, “Currently, we can reestablish the long-term relations between France and Iran.”

Genetet also described the recent talks between Iranian Ambassador to France Bahram Ghasemi and a number of French delegates and senators as notable and profound.

The meeting was held reportedly a few days ago at the Senate Foreign Policy Committee to discuss the current international and regional issues including Iran’s developments.

After the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by US terrorist force, she made a joint statement with the Head of Iran-France Parliamentary Friendship Group in the French Senate Philippe Bonnecarrere, stating that the assassination of a military general in an independent country is not a small issue and leads to further tension in the Middle East.

FA/IRN 83641312