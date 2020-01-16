Europeans’ claim on JCPOA rejected: Iran’s Zarif

He made the remarks on Thu. in his meeting with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell in India on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue.

While enumerating mistakes and impracticality of European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talk [including France, UK and Germany] with regards to lack of fulfilling their commitments under JCPOA, Zarif said, “the recent move taken by EU3 in activating Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) is rejected.”

Zarif met and held talk with Josep Borrell for the first time since his appointment as EU foreign policy chief and congratulated his appointment and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish close cooperation and collaboration with him in this regard.”

Iranian foreign minister also called on European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear deal to revise their behaviors with Iran and also Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

France, Britain, and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

MNA/4827075