Hadi Al-Amiri in an official letter announced his resignation from the membership of the Council of Representatives of Iraq.

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi has also agreed to his request to step down.

The website of Russia Today in Arabic claimed that Hadi al-Amiri is likely to replace Falih Al-Fayyadh as the head of the Hashd al-Sha’abi delegation.

