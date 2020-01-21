Iraqi parliament urges officials to boycott US officials during Davos

"In line with the decision of the Parliament to evacuate foreign forces from Iraq not to violate our sovereignty, we demand Iraqi officials participating in the Davos meetings to boycott US administration officials, including the US President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and never meet them," the First Deputy Speaker Hasan Karim al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.

Al-Kaabi considered that this stance represents a clear political one that matches Iraqis' popular anger over the US' violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security.

In an extraordinary session in early January, the Iraqi parliament voted for a resolution requiring the government to order the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

The session came two days after a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport which assassinated Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“There is no need for the presence of American forces after defeating Daesh,” said Ammar al-Shibli, a lawmaker and member of the parliamentary legal committee.

“We have our own armed forces which are capable of protecting the country,” he said, Reuters reported.

