Pres. Rouhani signs memorial notebook for victims of Ukrainian plane incident

On the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president signed a memorial notebook laid out for victims of Ukrainian unintentionally downed plane and expressed his deepest sympathy and compassion for the families of the victims.

The First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri also expressed his utmost grief regarding this painful incident.

On Wednesday 8 January, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, on board.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians were on board, including two passengers and the nine crews. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.

