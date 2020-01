He made the remarks on Thu. at the 59th General Assembly of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and said, “a top commander of the country is assassinated by the US terrorist forces and the impact of this assassination manifests in whole the region and world.”

Assassination of Iran’s IRGC top commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani even affected the exchange rate, stock markets both in Iran and world, Rouhani highlighted.

This item will be updated…………………….