Iran, Ireland discuss regional issue

Irish President Michael D. Higgins paid a visit to Iran’s embassy in Dublin on Monday and signed the memorial book laid out for Ukrainian unintentionally downed plane.

He also offered condolences over the Ukrainian plane incident to the Iranian nation.

At the meeting, the Irish President expressed his concern about unilateralism, increased instability, and insecurity in the region.

Referring to the history and civilization of Iran, he considered it the land of civilization and human culture.

He also welcomed Iran's progress in the fields of science, higher education and women's success at Iranian universities.

Referring to the constructive negotiations between the presidents of Iran and Ireland on the sidelines of the recent UN summit, Iran’s ambassador called ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE) an attempt to ease tensions and a way for dialogue between the countries of the region to acheive peace and security.

