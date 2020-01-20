Human error confirmed as cause of Ukrainian flight crash: senior MP

Making the remarks in Parliament security council meeting, he said “as of now, any probability for cyber attacks or electronic warfare in this case has been rejected but such issues can be further studied for obtaining any related evidence, in the future.”

He also noted that currently, there is no solid evidence of malfunctions in Iran’s defense systems at the time of the incident, neither for disconnection of the operator from the firing system network.

The MP elaborated that regarding the situation of the country at the time of the incident, and even if the operator had no connection with the network, the person had made a major decision individually but in error.

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Iran’s capital last Wednesday, moments following takeoff from the city’s Imam Khomeini airport, after being mistakenly identified by Iranian air defenses with an incoming cruise missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic later identified the cause of the incident as human error.

