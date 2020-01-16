Funeral procession of six martyrs of Ukrainian plane crash in Qom

QOM, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Funeral procession of six passengers of a Boeing 737, belonging to Ukraine International Airline, was held in Hazrat Masoumeh Mausoleum in Qom province on Thu. in the presence of a great number of seminary students, police forces, their families and people from various walks of life.

On Wednesday January 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard. The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.