Iran, Ukraine FMs hold phone talk over Ukrainian flight incident

During the phone talk, Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced Iran's readiness for handing over the bodies of Ukrainian nationals of Ukraine's 737 plane victims and allowing that country's experts to be involved in examining the black box.

Ukrainian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran for the speedy declaration of responsibility for the incident and its cooperation in all stages.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran has been “human error” in an air defense base, which happened amid missile strikes against US military base and considering the possibility of a US’ military action in response.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said those responsible for shooting down the passenger jet would "immediately" be brought before military justice.

