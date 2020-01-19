Fajr Music Festival to commemorate victims of flight 752 tragedy

The Public Relations department of the 35th Fajr International Music Festival announced that during a session on Sunday, the event's organizers have agreed to hold a special program to commemorate the victims of the flight 752 tragedy, which also included an Iranian musician, Roja Azadian.

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Iran’s capital last Wednesday, moments following takeoff from the city’s Imam Khomeini airport, after being mistakenly identified by Iranian air defenses with an incoming cruise missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic later identified the cause of the incident as human error.

The 35th edition of Fajr International Music Festival will be held on February 13-19, 2020.

