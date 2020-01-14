  1. Politics
Islamic Republic to file lawsuit against Trump, US military in Iran, Iraq, Hauge Court

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said on Tuesday that the Islamic republic is to file a lawsuit against the US military and President for assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Iran, Iraq, and the Hauge Court.

“There is no doubt that the US military has done a terrorist move assassinating IRGC Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis... and Trump has confessed doing the crime [issuing a direct order for the assassination].”

“The firmest reason for accusing an individual is his confession,” he added.

“We will initially file a lawsuit in Iran, which is legal under the Islamic Penal Code,” he said.

“Then we will do the same in Iraq and Hauge Court against Trump and the US military,” he added.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3. following the US airstrike at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

