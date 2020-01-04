Bahrain's leading Shia cleric condemn US over Lt. Gen. Soleimani assassination

He strongly condemned the terrorist American forces’ criminal move to assassinate IRGC’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on Friday in Baghdad.

Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim also offered condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the nation of Iran and his dignified family.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

General Soleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran on Monday to be buried in his hometown, Kerman.

