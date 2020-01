TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted US Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq’s Anbar province in retaliation for the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad International Airport two weeks ago.