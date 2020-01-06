Iran to take harsh revenge for martyrs of resistance

He made the remarks on Mon. in the funeral procession of Gen. Soleimani in Tehran and said, “the revenge of these sacred bloods poured for the sake of resistance will continue.”

“We have promised to follow the path of martyr Gen. Soleimani steadfastly and upon reliance of the Almighty God, giant steps will be taken in line with eradication of presence of the United States in the region under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” IRGC Quds Force commander added.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Iran has vowed a harsh vengeance "in due time and right place" on criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

