Families of anti-terror forces file litigation against US leaders

Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, Maryam Sakhaei said that “We have pointed to America’s role in establishing and training terrorists and providing them with weapons.”

“We have litigated against all the US presidents who have had a role in terrorism, and against arms manufacturers. We will first follow the case in a domestic court before bringing it before an international one,” she added.

Mohammadreza Mousavifard, head of Novin Edalat law firm, said in the same presser that his firm had confronted numerous requests from families of Defenders of Shrine on lodging a complaint against some US officials because of their role in the formation of ISIL terrorists. After the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani by US forces on Jan. 3, these requests increased, he said, adding that right now, 48 families have lodged the complaint.

“According to the international law, we couldn’t litigate against the US administration, so we decided to file a lawsuit against American officials and Donald Trump on top,” he said. International regulations highlight that no one is allowed to harm an individual who is an official guest of another country, he noted, pointing to viewpoints of various lawyers across the world who have condemned the US act as a violation of international law, including remarks by Benjamin B. Ferencz, a former lawyer and Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor.

“We will try to bring US officials to trial in a competent court and hope that head of the Judiciary Branch would facilitate the process,” Mousavifard added.

MNA/ 4847317/4847355