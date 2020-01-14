Activities of Resistance Front to continue till ousting US from region: Rezaei

Making the remarks on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony held in Tehran for Martyr Gen. Soleimani and his companions, Rezaei stated that the Karbala incident was repeated once again in Iraq, and those loyal to Imam Hussein in Iraq and Iran were martyred together, referring to Washington’s assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in airstrikes on Jan. 3.

The path of Gen. Soleimani and al-Muhandis was the same as Imam Hussein’s and their martyrdom strengthens the bond between the two nations, he added.

He rejected claims on Iran’s interference in Iraq's internal affairs and said that the relationship between the two countries is based on friendship and brotherhood.

“Today, countries of the Resistance Front have come close to each other more than ever and they will also adopt measures to take revenge; activities of this front will continue till the expulsion of American soldiers and military from the region,” he said.

