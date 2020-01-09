Commemoration ceremony of Lt. Gen. Soleimani begins in Tehran

The commemoration ceremony of martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions began in the presence of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, three heads of power branches, Iranian officials and people in Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

Iran’s Commander of Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Deputy Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by the US terrorist forces at Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.

Further details will be released later.

MNA/ 4821154