Mar 22, 2025, 3:24 PM

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli military steps up attacks

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The Israeli army’s renewed attacks on Gaza that began on Tuesday have killed a total of 634 people and wounded 1,172, the Gaza Health Ministry says.

The death toll includes 130 people killed in the past 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported. 

The confirmed casualty figures in Gaza since October 7, 2023, now stand at 49,747 with 113,213 wounded, it said.

