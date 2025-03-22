Gaza death toll rises as Israeli military steps up attacks

The death toll includes 130 people killed in the past 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported.
The confirmed casualty figures in Gaza since October 7, 2023, now stand at 49,747 with 113,213 wounded, it said.
MNA
MNA
