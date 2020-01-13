US’ assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani strengthens Resistance: Larijani

Larijani expressed gratitude for Syria’s condolence message after martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, saying that “today, the US has found out that the Resistance Axis has been fortified.”

After Iran’s airstrikes on Ain al-Asad, Americans understood that if they strike a hit they will be responded forcefully, he added.

Larijani underlined the vitality of improving military ties among regional countries, as well.

Khamis for his turn, noted that it is the Islamic Republic’s right to defend itself against aggression.

“All those who are observing the ongoing incidents in the region, in particular those in Iran, blame the US as the culprit,” he added.

The Syrian PM also named the US as the main culprit in the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane by IRGC.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Khamis arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday evening.

Khamis also met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani on Monday morning.

The visit by the Syrian delegation aims at discussing bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments, as well as offering condolences to senior Iranian officials over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Defense Minister Ali Ayyoyb.

MNA/4824786