  1. Politics
13 January 2020 - 18:23

Larijani meets with Syrian PM

Larijani meets with Syrian PM

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani held a meeting with Syrian PM Imad Khamis on Monday in Tehran.

Larijani met and held talks with Syrian Prime Minster Khamis on Monday evening in Tehran on the latest regional developments.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Khamis arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday evening.

Khamis also met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani on Monday morning. 

The visit by the Syrian delegation aims at discussing bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments, as well as offering condolences to senior Iranian officials over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Defense Minister Ali Ayyoyb.

MNA/

News Code 154514

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News