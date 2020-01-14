Iran will never forget US' crime of assassinating Martyr Soleimani: Rouhani

Rouhani said that martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani was a deep sadness to Iranian nation and the grief was deepened by the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane.

“Today, the US' interference in other countries’ affairs is crystal-clear as well as its supports for dominating oil wells in Syria,” he added.

The Iranian President re-voiced Iran’s readiness for supporting Syria against terrorism and dominance of arrogant powers, making US troops leave the country and having refugees back.

Khamis, for his part, named martyr Soleimani as a figure with a big role in Resistance, and said enemies have now found out that there is no place for them in this region.

He added that Iran will have a key role in rebuilding Syria and taking part in economic projects in the country.

The two sides, also underlined the significance of boosting all-out ties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khamis met and held talks with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Chief Major General Hossein Salami.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Khamis arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday evening.

Khamis also met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Monday.

The visit by the Syrian delegation aims at discussing bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments, as well as offering condolences to senior Iranian officials over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Defense Minister Ali Ayyoyb.

