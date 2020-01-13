Making Americans leave region true revenge on US: Jahangiri

Noting that Westerners’ presence and interference in regional issues has created insecurity and instability, in particular in Syria and Iraq, he added that after US assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranians’ hatred for the US has increased.

He also announced Iran’s support for Syrian sovereignty and its government to provide security of the region, adding that Iran is ready to boost its economic and banking ties with Syria.

Jahangiri called for implementation of long-term agreements between the two countries, as well.

Khamis, for his turn, named assassination of the Iranian commander by the US as a sample of Americans’ conspiracies and warmongering policies.

The Syrian FM hailed the services of Lt. Gen. Soleimani to Syria and the Syrian nation, blaming the US for his martyrdom.

He also informed that the Syrian President Bashar Assad is to dedicate Syria’s highest military medal to martyr Soleimani.

He added that, by its unilateral sanctions, US seeks to spread hunger and poverty in the region.

MNA/IRN 83632105