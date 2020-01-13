Shamkhani, Syrian PM hold meeting in Tehran

Shamkhani met and Held talks with Syrian Prime Minster Khamis on Monday morning in Tehran on the latest regional developments.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Khamis arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday evening.

The visit by the Syrian delegation aims at discussing bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments, as well as offering condolences to senior Iranian officials over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Defense Minister Ali Ayyoyb.

