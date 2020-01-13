Iran's ambassador to UK summoned

He was summoned in reaction to arrest of his Iranian counterpart in Tehran two days ago.

British Ambassador Rob Macaire was briefly detained during a protest in front of Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran on Saturday as an ‘unknown foreigner’ when he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s handling of the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

He was promptly released once his credentials had been fully established.

Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday for “unconventional behavior” inconsistent with his diplomatic status and being present in an “illegal gathering”.

Noting that Britain has an inappropriate record of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s affairs, Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie warned on on Monday that the London government to prevent such measures from happening in the future.

