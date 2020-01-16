Iran rejects UK’s call for ‘Trump Deal’ to replace nuclear deal: envoy

As long as JCPOA is alive, there is no need for a new agreement, he emphasized.

He made the remarks on Thu. in an exclusive interview with a British TV channel and reiterated, “as long as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action exists, there is no need for clinching a new agreement.”

JCPOA is still alive and three European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks including UK, France and Germany emphasize to settle disputes and differences through diplomacy, Baeidinejad added.

Iran’s ambassador to UK pointed to JCPOA Joint Commission and said, “the relevant issues can be discussed within the framework of these sessions on how European sides can fulfill their obligations.”

Iran’s steps of reducing its commitments within the framework of JCPOA have not been taken to ditch the deal, rather, Iran has opened the way of diplomacy and it is hoped that European countries involved in the deal will comprehend the very sensitive situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Iran urges EU3 to honor their commitments under JCPOA.”

In response to a question on ‘Trump Deal’ as an alternative to JCPOA, he said, “Iran rejects the issue while this is an idea and its dimensions are not clear to us.”

JCPOA is a multilateral and international deal which was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers and there is no need to think about its replacement with a new deal, Iran’s UK envoy Baeidinejad stressed.

