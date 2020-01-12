  1. Politics
12 January 2020 - 13:04

University students to rally in front of UK embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – A number of Iranian university and seminary students will hold demonstrations in front of the UK Embassy in Tehran today to protest Britain’s meddlesome measures in Iran’s internal affairs.

Based on the increasing number of the social media posts, the students will convene in front of the British mission on 3p.m. today.

British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested as an unidentified foreign national participating in an unlawful gathering held in front of Tehran Amir Kabir University on Saturday night.

Macaire, who was arrested while taking pictures of the protests, was immediately released after his identity was checked and approved by the police.

According to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry has objected to the UK's envoy act and is waiting for the police report on the details.

