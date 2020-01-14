  1. Politics
14 January 2020 - 15:20

Parl. to address UK envoy’s participation in illegal gathering

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Members of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee are set to discuss the British ambassador’s participation in an illegal gathering, which was held in Tehran on Saturday, a lawmaker said.

“The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will address the British envoy’s participation in the unrests next week with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarf in attendance,” Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Abdolreza Mesri said on Tuesday.

“The outcomes of the session will be announced to the public,” he added.

On Saturday, British Ambassador in Iran Rob Macaire participated in an illegal anti-government gathering in Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned his suspicious illegal and unprofessional measure, emphasizing that the UK envoy’s presence in the gathering was London’s clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs contrary to principles of diplomatic relations.

