Lawmakers call on Foreign Ministry to expel UK amb.

Macaire was briefly detained during a protest in front of Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran on Saturday when he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s handling of the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

In separate remarks, a number of MPs condemned the envoy’s undiplomatic behavior.

“An ambassador who interferes in internal affairs of the host country contrary to diplomatic regulations, must be expelled,” said Naghavi Hossieni, Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, at Monday’s open session.

“Our question is what happens that the UK ambassador attends there [the rally] and personally starts to take photos and videos?” Hassan Hosseini Shahroudi, a member of Velaie Faction, told Mehr News Agency. “Certainly this has not been accidental and detailed investigations are needed to determine the role of UK, US and other enemies of the Islamic Republic in illegal gatherings,” he said, adding, “Many of the lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of the UK ambassador and its necessary to adopt this measure.”

MP Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi called on the Foreign Ministry to be decisive on the issue. “Foreign Minister [Zarif] should give a decisive response to the issue and it is necessary to hold an emergency meeting in the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the issue and to expel the UK envoy as soon as possible.”

Rob Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday for “unconventional behavior” inconsistent with his diplomatic status and being present in an “illegal gathering”.

