Govt. spox warns UK not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs

“The unusual participation of the British ambassador in the recent unrest was not consistent with the defined responsibilities of an envoy,” Rabeie said in a press conference on Monday.

Noting that Britain has an inappropriate record of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s affairs, Rabeie warned the London government to prevent such measures from happening in the future.

British Ambassador Rob Macaire was briefly detained during a protest in front of Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran on Saturday as an ‘unknown foreigner’ when he was organizing and provoking people angry at the government’s handling of the aftermaths of a plane crash earlier this week.

He was promptly released once his credentials had been fully established.

Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday for “unconventional behavior” inconsistent with his diplomatic status and being present in an “illegal gathering”.

