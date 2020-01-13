Zarif sings memorial book for Sultan Qaboos

The minister paid a visit to Oman’s embassy in Tehran and signed the memorial book.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who ruled the Persian Gulf country for nearly five decades died at the age of 79 on Friday.

Zarif had also visited Oman on Sunday to take part in a memorial event for the late sultan and deliver Iran’s condolences to Omani officials. There he also met with the new Omani Sultan, Haitham bin Tariq.

Earlier in a tweet, Zarif congratulated Haitham bin Tariq, hoping that relations between Iran and Oman would continue as before.

