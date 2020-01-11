FM Zarif expresses condolences over death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif expressed his sincere condolences to Omani officials over the death of Qaboos bin Said Al Said, calling “his demise as a loss to the region.”

He also congratulated Haitham bin Tariq who has been selected as the successor of Sultan Qaboos, saying, “We hope that our relations with Oman remain the same as before during his reign.”

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who ruled the Persian Gulf country for nearly five decades died at the age of 79 on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

Muscat subsequently declared a three-day period of national mourning.

