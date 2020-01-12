  1. Politics
Iran’s Zarif meets with Oman’s new Sultan in Muscat

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Oman’s new sultan “Haitham bin Tariq Al Said” in Muscat on Sun.

The two sides conferred on the issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who has travelled to Omani capital Muscat on the behalf of Iranian nation and government for participating in the commemoration ceremony of the late Omani ruler Sultan Qaboos, met and held talks with Omani new ruler.

In this meeting, Zarif offered his condolences over the death of Sultan Qaboos and voiced Iran’s readiness to boost and deepen bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas.

Qaboos’s death was announced on Saturday. He was 79. Sultan Haitham, 65, has had a long career in public life, working in the foreign ministry, assisting with programs aimed at diversifying the country’s economy away from oil, and most recently serving as culture minister. He is a cousin of the late sultan.

