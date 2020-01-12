  1. Politics
12 January 2020 - 09:38

Iran’s Zarif in Muscat to attend Sultan Qaboos commemoration

Iran’s Zarif in Muscat to attend Sultan Qaboos commemoration

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Muscat on Sunday to attend the commemoration ceremony of the late Omani ruler, Sultan Qaboos.

The top diplomat will also hold a meeting with Oman’s new sultan, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq.

Sultan Qaboos died at the age of 79 on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif expressed his sincere condolences to Omani officials over the death of Qaboos bin Said Al Said, calling “his demise as a loss to the region.”

He also congratulated Haitham bin Tariq who has been selected as the successor of Sultan Qaboos, saying, “We hope that our relations with Oman remain the same as before during his reign.”

MNA/IRN83630169

News Code 154447

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News