Iran’s Zarif in Muscat to attend Sultan Qaboos commemoration

The top diplomat will also hold a meeting with Oman’s new sultan, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq.

Sultan Qaboos died at the age of 79 on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif expressed his sincere condolences to Omani officials over the death of Qaboos bin Said Al Said, calling “his demise as a loss to the region.”

He also congratulated Haitham bin Tariq who has been selected as the successor of Sultan Qaboos, saying, “We hope that our relations with Oman remain the same as before during his reign.”

