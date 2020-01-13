Rouhani says Iran eyeing to boost ties with Oman

In his letter on Monday, Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, saying, "The Iran-Oman relations were based on mutual respect during late Sultan Qaboos’ tenure."

"We hope that our bilateral ties will grow more than before under your wisdom and tactfulness," he added.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished health and success to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and prosperity and felicity to the people of the Sultanate of Oman.

MNA/4824406