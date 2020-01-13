  1. Politics
13 January 2020 - 14:54

Rouhani says Iran eyeing to boost ties with Oman

Rouhani says Iran eyeing to boost ties with Oman

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani in a letter expressed congratulations to the new Sultan of Oman, expressing hope that the two countries broaden their relations in different fields.

In his letter on Monday, Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, saying, "The Iran-Oman relations were based on mutual respect during late Sultan Qaboos’ tenure."

"We hope that our bilateral ties will grow more than before under your wisdom and tactfulness," he added.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished health and success to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and prosperity and felicity to the people of the Sultanate of Oman.

MNA/4824406

News Code 154502

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News