12 January 2020 - 10:48

Al-Nujaba sec. gen. vows to take Gen. Soleimani’s revenge

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Secretary General of Iraqi Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi said that resistance movement will take revenge on perpetrators of US terrorist act in assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani very soon.

He made the remarks on Sun. in his visit to the house of martyred Gen. Soleimani and reiterated, “Islamic Resistance Movement of Iraq (Al-Nujaba) promised daughter of Gen. Soleimani to take revenge on martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani.”

Iraq will not be a safe place for American mercenaries and terrorists anymore, he emphasized.

While expressing his condolences on the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, said, “I pray the Almighty God the bestow forbearance to you for this irreparable loss,” Al-Nujaba secretary general stated.

