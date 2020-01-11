US should respect Iraq’s decision, withdraw forces: Iran envoy

Iraq and the region are not happy with the presence of American forces and the US should respect the Iraqi parliament's decision on putting an end to military presence in Iraq, the envoy told Aljazeera.

He termed US forces presence in Iraq as unacceptable, urged Washington to withdraw its troops.

“How one can accept that America would come from far away to the region while regional countries do not accept this?” he framed, adding that the US should let the regional states manage the region’s affairs so that people will be able to live in peace.

“Iran and Persian Gulf countries can solve their differences without the US’ interference,” he said.

Following the US’ act of terror in assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution to oust US troops from the country.

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has also called for US troops' withdrawal in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Iraqi leader asked Pompeo to “send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to carry out the parliament’s resolution regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq,” according to a statement released by the office of Iraqi caretaker prime minister on Friday.

“The prime minister said American forces had entered Iraq and drones are flying in its airspace without permission from Iraqi authorities and this was a violation of the bilateral agreements,” the statement added.

MNA/IRN 83629155