Rising tension in region, US main aim in assassinating Lt. Gen. Soleimani

He made the remarks on Wed. in a session of the United Nations with a focus on “Situation in the Middle East and Palestine” and said, “US terrorist forces assassinated Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani in a cowardly manner which was the clear example of state terrorism and clear violation of basic principles of the international law.”

The terrorist move had already been orchestrated by the United States for rising tension in the Middle East region, Takht-Ravanchi added.

In addition to his crucial and leading role in the fight against ISIL terrorist groups both in Iraq and Syria, Martyr Gen. Soleimani was an influential and respectable politician in the region as well, Iran’s UN envoy highlighted.

