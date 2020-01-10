Iraqi PM tells US to determine mechanism for troop withdrawal

He urged Pompeo to send a delegation tasked with the issue to Iraq, according to a statement released by the office of Iraqi caretaker prime minister on Friday.

The statement noted that Pompeo had called the Iraqi PM.

The Iraqi leader asked Pompeo to “send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to carry out the parliament’s resolution regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq,” the statement said.

“The prime minister said American forces had entered Iraq and drones are flying in its airspace without permission from Iraqi authorities and this was a violation of the bilateral agreements,” the statement added.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi had delivered his country's Parliament plan for ending US troops' presence in Iraq to the American ambassador in Baghdad Matthew H. Tueller in a Monday meeting in Baghdad.

Following the US’ act of terror in assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution to oust US troops from the country.

MNA/PR