Huge participation of people in Soleimani’s funeral influential in enemy’s withdrawal

In a statement on Friday, IRGC highlighted that “this participation has undoubtedly been more influential in the enemy’s withdrawal with a trembling voice and a scared face, compared to the fire of our weapons.”

The statement apparently refers to remarks of the US President Donald Trump who had earlier said that Washington would target 52 cites, including cultural ones, in case Iran targeted US forces, however, after Wednesday's missile strike of IRGC against Ain al-Assad base in Iraq, Trump changed course and said he will just impose another round of sanctions.

“This unique, historic and ocean-like presence of the Iranian and Iraqi nations revealed the determination of the Muslim Ummah to continue the path of martyrdom of the Quds till the full liberation of Palestine,” adds the statement.

Funeral processions of the assassinated Resistance forces were first held in Iraqi cities of Kadhimiya, Najaf, and Karbala and then another multi-city funeral began in Iran. Millions of people in Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom, and Kerman came to the streets to pay homage to General Soleimani. Eventually, he was laid to rest in his hometown, Kerman.

