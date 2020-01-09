Magnificent funeral procession of martyr Gen. Soleimani, ‘a widespread vote given for resistance front’

In a message sent to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the newly-appointed IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Gha’ani congratulated and condoled the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his companions in Iraq and said that magnificent funeral processions and commemoration ceremonies held across the country and other countries was a widespread vote given for the acceptance of the Resistance against the global arrogance.

The full text of the message is as follows:

“I express my heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of brave and courageous commander of the Resistance Front Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and his companions to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. By the grace of the Almighty God, IRGC gave its first harsh response to the United States as perpetrator of this heinous act with full power and authority. This crushing response will be a complement to the very important decision of the Iraqi Parliament and firm determination of regional countries in the expulsion of US terrorist forces and the global arrogance from the region.

“ I seize this opportunity to express my special thanks to you [Leader] in assigning the commandership of IRGC Quds Force to me and will try to continue path of resistance front firmly under the auspicious of your wise leadership.

“Organizing widespread commemoration ceremonies by different countries for the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was a vast vote for the acceptance of the Resistance Front against the global arrogance.”

