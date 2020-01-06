Soleimani Iran's 'national hero': Russsian defense min.

Underlining Lit. Gen. Soleimani's role in combat with terrorism in Iraq and Syria, Shoygu expressed condolences over his assassination by the US.

"His assassination was an unprecedented move and this is the first time that a high ranking official of a country is assassinated by another country in a third country," he said.

"The US' act was a dangerous one which has provoked criticism across the world even in Europe and the US," he added, "The US has let itself interfere in other countries' issues without any reason."

Maj. General Bagheri, for his part, asserted that Lit. Gen. Soleimani's assassination is the beginning for major changes in the region.

"The US will witness the result of this move but Iran will decide about when and where," he added.

