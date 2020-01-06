  1. Politics
NATO suspends training mission in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke after an emergency meeting in Brussels, confirming that the alliance would suspend its training activities in Iraq due to the security situation.

Stoltenberg briefed the press after an urgent meeting of the North Atlantic Council at Ambassadorial level in Brussels following the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, in Baghdad on Friday.

Stoltenberg said that NATO allies were concerned about activities in the region but emphasized that the attack was a "US decision".

He said the US provided their rationale at an emergency meeting in Brussels, euronews reported.

