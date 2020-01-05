  1. Politics
Gen. Soleimani's daughter addresses Trump

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The daughter of the martyr General Qasem Soleimani, Zeinab, stressed via Al-Manar that the “dirty” US President Donald Trump must know his crime will never wipe out the remembrance of her father, adding that his martyrdom inspired rebirth in our souls.

“You could not be match rival to my father, so you targeted him with missiles. Had you been so, you would have confronted him face-to-face.”

"The martyrdom of my father will never break us, and we will seek revenge till the end, ” Zeinab Soleimani said.

Finally, she greeted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah, expressing trust that they will both seek revenge on he father’s murderer.

“I salute our Uncle Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah who I am sure will take revenge for my father.”

