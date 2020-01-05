Gen. Soleimani's daughter addresses Trump

“You could not be match rival to my father, so you targeted him with missiles. Had you been so, you would have confronted him face-to-face.”

"The martyrdom of my father will never break us, and we will seek revenge till the end, ” Zeinab Soleimani said.

Finally, she greeted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah, expressing trust that they will both seek revenge on he father’s murderer.

“I salute our Uncle Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah who I am sure will take revenge for my father.”

