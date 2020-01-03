Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s funeral to be held Mon. in Tehran: IRGC

A funeral procession will be held for Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), on Sunday in Mashhad, near the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), according to the IRGC statement.

The procession in Tehran will be held on Monday morning, and burial will follow on Tuesday in Kerman.

The United States forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said a harsh response "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

MNA/4815570