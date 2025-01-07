Iran aims top 10 at 2028 Paralympics: Karegari

Iran finished in 14th place in the 2024 Paralympic Games, winning eight gold medals, 10 silvers and seven bronzes, Tehran Times reported.

In the general assembly of the Iran’s NPC held at the Paralympic committee’s headquarters, Karegari said that they are determined to improve in the upcoming Paralympics.

“We finished in second place in the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The next edition will be held in Nagoya, Japan and we are going to keep our second place but we know that there is a difficult task ahead of us because Japan is a contender to win second place as the hosts. I think the third place is not bad in Nagoya,” Karegari said.

“We also use the Games to succeed in the Los Angeles Paralympic Games. We will have developmental changes in our strategies in Nagoya with a view to developing new disciplines. We will focus on winning gold medals with the aim of having better ranks in the medal table,” he added.

Iran delegation wants to be among top 10 in LA 2028, Karegari concluded.

MNA

